Lcnb Corp Acquires 400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 590,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,958,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $218.38 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.53. The company has a market cap of $590.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

