2,351 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $285.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.43. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

