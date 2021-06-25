Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $614,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

UNH stock opened at $398.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.16. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $285.82 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

