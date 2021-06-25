$43.74 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to post $43.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.24 million and the lowest is $41.90 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $188.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $229.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $239.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

ATRS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,853. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $742.72 million, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

