Analysts Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $62.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.77 million and the lowest is $61.15 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $67.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $248.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $243.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $267.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services makes up approximately 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

