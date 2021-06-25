Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Jeffrey T. Klenda Sells 160,000 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,776,172 shares in the company, valued at C$5,413,535.40.

Shares of URE stock opened at C$1.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.14. The company has a market cap of C$367.41 million and a P/E ratio of -14.16.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

