PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $267 million-272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.75 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.160–0.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PD. CIBC raised their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of PD stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,475 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

