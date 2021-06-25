Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $2.96. Energous shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1,147,669 shares traded.

WATT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Energous alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $179.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,727.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $28,217.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,706.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,452 shares of company stock worth $188,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth $90,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energous by 29.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,031 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Energous by 247.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.