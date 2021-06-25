Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given “Hold” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $200.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $240.95 on Friday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.