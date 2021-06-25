Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 86,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $11.27 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.