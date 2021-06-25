ARK Investment Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 346.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

AME stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,891 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

