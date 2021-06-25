AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,150 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $363.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $374.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $228,349.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $50,778.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,162 shares of company stock worth $31,156,532 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

