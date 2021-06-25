43,662 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 593.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

