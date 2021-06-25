43,662 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 593.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $201,000.
Shares of NYSE THS opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
