Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 761.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pool by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pool by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $459.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $259.04 and a 1 year high of $464.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

