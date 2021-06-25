Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $622,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $661,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,486,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.