Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Ulta Beauty worth $83,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52,672 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Argus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total value of $53,886,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,671,138.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 592,227 shares of company stock worth $188,354,375 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $351.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.