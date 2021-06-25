1,294,246 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,294,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $86.85 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.40.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

