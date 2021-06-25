Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.83

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 2554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $507.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $72,270. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 29.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67,356 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 126,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 66,850 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.