Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG is being aided by improved shipping performance. The shipping unit is benefiting from strong LNG freight rates and higher demand. The FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas) unit is gaining from strong performance of Hilli Episeyo. Reduced costs are supporting the company’s bottom line. We are optimistic about Golar LNG’s partnership with BR Distribuidora and its utilization of spare capacity on FSRU Golar Nanook, in response to low LNG prices, which should help the company generate substantial earnings in the short-to-medium term. Amid these tailwinds, shares of Golar LNG have outperformed its industry in a year. However, coronavirus-led woes are hurting LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) demand. Decline in TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) earnings is also concerning. Further, Golar LNG’s weak liquidity position is worrisome.”

GLNG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.73. 8,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.10. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 232,288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

