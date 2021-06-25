QS Investors LLC Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.19, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.12.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.