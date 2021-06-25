QS Investors LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $529.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.14 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

