Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 154% compared to the average volume of 1,618 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 167,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,599. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

