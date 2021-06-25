$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.32.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,589 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $7.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $544.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.09, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.44. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $385.50 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

