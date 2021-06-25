Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-620 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.86.

NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. 630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,786. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 in the last 90 days.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

