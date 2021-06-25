PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on July 29th

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PMT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

