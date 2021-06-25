Axe Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $68,291.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $311,316.74 and approximately $68,291.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00695326 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.