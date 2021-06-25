Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price at $67.24

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $4,345,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $111,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $214,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.