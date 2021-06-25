Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,125 ($14.70).

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,314 ($17.17) on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 950.27 ($12.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,360 ($17.77). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,268.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

