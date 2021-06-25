JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,044.58 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,044.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,800 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,508.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $9,135.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $147,066.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 666 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.06.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 4,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,200.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,708.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,978.00.

NYSE JMP opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. JMP Group LLC has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

