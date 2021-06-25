FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Upgraded at TheStreet

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FOX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

