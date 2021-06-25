Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $10.29 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($12.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($10.29), Yahoo Finance reports.

VERA opened at $14.66 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

VERA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth acquired 772,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,997.00. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

