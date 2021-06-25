Head-To-Head Contrast: Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) vs. Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.8% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Progress Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenable and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 1 12 0 2.92 Progress Software 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tenable currently has a consensus price target of $53.07, suggesting a potential upside of 22.00%. Progress Software has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Tenable’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Progress Software.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -5.97% -14.01% -3.05% Progress Software 17.09% 36.46% 13.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenable and Progress Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $440.22 million 10.43 -$42.73 million ($0.39) -111.54 Progress Software $442.15 million 4.58 $79.72 million $2.68 17.19

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progress Software beats Tenable on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance. The company also offers Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as customer resource management, data management platforms, or hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Developer Tools, a set of components for user interface development; and Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

