Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 190,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,078,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000.

CLRMU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

