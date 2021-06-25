Collective (CO2) Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Collective has a market cap of $254,287.38 and $163,168.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collective has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Collective coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00054383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00020550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00582993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038957 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 221,702 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

