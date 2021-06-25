Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $330.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $302.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $291.56 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $297.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.09. The stock has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

