Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $330.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $302.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.
Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $291.56 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $297.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.09. The stock has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.