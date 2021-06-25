Vanilla Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,758.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $9,758.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $7.52 or 0.00022582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00099733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00160921 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,404.00 or 1.00331702 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 825,445 coins and its circulating supply is 640,285 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

