Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 179,973 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,249.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 437,220 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 410,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $5.06 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

