Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 212,790 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 212,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEVU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $6,763,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

GSEVU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

