Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

