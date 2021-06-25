233,090 Shares in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 233,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $379,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,991,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSTRU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.