Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

