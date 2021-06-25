Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 489,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 118.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,209,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 654,900 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of GT opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

