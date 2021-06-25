O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 52.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

ORLY stock opened at $549.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $409.17 and a 52-week high of $568.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

