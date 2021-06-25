Trexquant Investment LP Sells 55,506 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,506 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

