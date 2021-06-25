Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

