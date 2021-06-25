10,000 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE AGO opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

