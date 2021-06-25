Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.43 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

