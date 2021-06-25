Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 32,905 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,905 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,964,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

