Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,147. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

