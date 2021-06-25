Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The company has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

